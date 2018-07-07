Real Madrid Set to Force Cristiano Ronaldo to Take Responsibility for Forcing Bernabeu Exit

Real Madrid are set to force Cristiano Ronaldo to front the press and personally take responsibility for his move to Juventus - should it come to fruition.

The Portugal superstar's move to Turin is growing traction after numerous reports claimed a €100m bid had been submitted and is being considered by Real after Ronaldo signalled his desire to make the switch to Serie A.

While Real had held firm for a lofty fee for the forward amid interest from a number of clubs around the world over the years, their stance has now softened - but on one condition.

In a move similar to that of Xabi Alonso's departure from the Bernabeu, Ronaldo must now front the press and make it abundantly clear that it is he who is leaving the club voluntarily, where he must also thank the club and the president for all they have done for him throughout his nine-years at the club - per AS.

Alonso was placed in front of the media following his departure as he had left despite having signed a new contract only months prior to his switch to Bayern Munich.

He took all responsibility for the move as he said at the press conference: "The club did not want me to leave and it was a request of mine that I asked them to attend, they did not share it, but they understood it."

The decision comes as Real president Florentino Perez does not want to be seen as sanctioning a deal which could come under heavy scrutiny should he accept a €100m offer for a player who has scored 450 goals in 438 games, especially when transfer fees are on the rise for players below the 33-year-old's level.

Ronaldo is reportedly set to earn up to €30m-per year if he moves to Turin this summer, a deal which would see him make more than his top five highest-earning teammates combined.