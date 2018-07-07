How to Watch Sweden vs. England: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the World Cup quarterfinal matchup between Sweden and England on Saturday, July 7.

By Nihal Kolur
July 07, 2018

England faces off with Sweden in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

England advanced to the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout victory over Colombia on Tuesday. Eric Dier put home the final penalty shot past David Ospina for England's first such World Cup victory, after a tradition of PK misery.

Sweden, meanwhile, defeated Switzerland 1-0 on Tuesday after Emil Forsberg scored the lone goal. Sweden has won three out of four games at the World Cup, with the only loss coming against Germany. 

The winner will go on to face Russia or Croatia in the semifinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.

