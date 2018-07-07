Valencia Edge Closer €20m Deal for Atlético Madrid Star Which Will Spark Domino Effect

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Spanish side Valencia have agreed a deal to sign Atlético Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro this summer in a move which will pave the way for both AC Milan forward Nikola Kalinić and Italy international Simone Zaza to secure transfers of their own.

Gamiero has spent the last two years in Madrid following a €30m move from domestic rivals Sevilla. The 31-year-old has made a total of 82 appearances for the Mattress Makers, scoring 27 goals and claiming 11 assists.

But Cadena Cope (via Plaza Deportiva) claim that the Frenchman's time at the Wanda Metropolitano will come to an end this summer. Valencia have reportedly sealed a €20m deal for Gamiero, with their star striker Zaza now set to return to Italy.

The 27-year-old forward, who has previously spent time on loan with West Ham, looks set for a move to San Siro, with Milan looking to make an attacking signing this summer.

The Rossoneri are in the market for a new striker as their own forward, Croatia international Kalinić, is pushing for a move to join Atlético Madrid where he will replace the Valencia bound Gameiro.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Similarly, with the high profile, three-way transfer saga involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud in January, deals for Zaza and Kalinić are expected to go through quickly after Gamiero's move is confirmed.

