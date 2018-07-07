VIDEO: Gianluigi Buffon Issues Heartfelt Goodbye as Juventus Legend Signs on PSG Dotted Line

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has issued a final message to the Bianconeri fanbase following his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain, claiming that he has turned from a boy into a man during his 17-year spell at the club.

The 40-year-old, who has put pen to paper on a deal at the Parc des Princes which could keep him in Paris for two years, made an incredible 656 appearances with Juventus across all competitions following a £47.6m move from Parma in 2001.

The veteran shot-stopper is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, alongside the likes of Iker Casillas, Lev Yashin and even Italy's own Dino Zoff - the oldest ever winner of the FIFA World Cup.

Following the announcement of his move to join PSG, Serie A champions Juventus released a video in which Buffon narrates over a nostalgic montage of his time in Turin, acting as a final goodbye to the Old Lady.

"I won with you and set new records with you," Buffon says in the video. "I went through tough times with you but with hard work, I rose again.

"I've been to heaven and hell. I've worn black and white. Two extremes, like the colours of this shirt. Two ends of the spectrum, like victory and defeat.

"With you, I learnt that if you don't make mistakes you cannot become great. That talent is nothing without sacrifice. 

"Together, we achieved things that will never be repeated. Together, we became number one. We did things the Juve way. I was just a lad when we met. Now, I leave you a man."

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Buffon's move to the French capital has been put down to his hopes of lifting the Champions League next season - the only trophy alluding his impressive collection, which includes a World Cup and nine Serie A titles.

