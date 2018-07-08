Arsenal Set to Announce £52m Double Deal as Unai Emery Continues First Team Overhaul

Arsenal are understood be close to announcing the signing of Lucas Torreira and Steven N'Zonzi, in deals worth a combined £52m, according to reports.

New Gunners boss Unai Emery has already brought in Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos this summer as he continues with his major overhaul of the Arsenal first team squad.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Sampdoria's Uruguayan midfielder Torreira is understood to be the next player through the door at the club, with a £26m deal with the Italian side reportedly now wrapped up following Uruguay's elimination from the World Cup.

According to TeamTalk, the transfer deal with Sampdoria was agreed some time last month, but the player confirmed that he turned down the chance to undergo his medical in Russia - claiming he did not want to be distracted from his World Cup duties.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

He did, at the same time though, admit he was on the verge of joining Arsenal.

According to reports, Torreira is due to arrive in London to undergo his medical sometime in the coming days, with the 22-year-old's deal set to be finalised early next week.

While Torreira will be Arsenal's fourth signing of this summer window, he might very quickly be followed by a fifth.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Emery is understood to be also be looking into the possibility of another £26m deal, this time with former club Sevilla over N'Zonzi.

The Daily Express claim talks over the French international are in an advanced stage and Sevilla are said to be willing to give the green light on the transfer as soon they’ve secured a replacement in the form of Jean-Michel Seri from Nice.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

Emery knows N'Zonzi well from his time in Seville, winning two Europa League trophies together at the Spanish side, and is a player the manager is said to be keen to reunite with in north London this summer.