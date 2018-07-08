Arsenal Set to Sign Talented Lorient Midfielder With Medical Due on Monday Ahead of €8m Move

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Arsenal are in talks over a move for Lorient midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The 19-year-old Frenchman played 17 games in Ligue 1 last season, having been promoted to the first team in 2016 from the club's 'B' side. His performances appear to have caught the eye of Arsenals head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, and his colleagues at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal are now 'in talks' to sign the youngster, who has been capped by France at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 levels.

Further information from the well-informed Mohamed Toubache-Ter reveals that an agreement has already been made, with Guendouzi set to move to north London for a fee of €8m plus add-ons.

The youngster is set to sign a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, following a medical which is scheduled for Monday. 

Guendouzi, who stands at 6ft 1in, has earned rave reviews from football experts and is set to become Unai Emery's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis, as well as Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Reputable Twitter account, Get French Football News, speak highly of Guendouzi, describing the player's midfield style and adaptability.

"[He] has impressed for a long time now, 1st burst onto the scene 2 years ago when Lorient were in Ligue 1 - played in a sort of box-to-box, almost free role when FCL were in L1, but last season as a deeper-lying midfielder - good balance of power and technical ability."

The move is an exciting one for Arsenal fans, who have built a reputation of signing talented young players over years gone by.

