Brazilian International Paulinho Returns to Guangzhou Evergrande After One Season With Barcelona

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Brazilian international Paulinho has returned to Guangzhou Evergrande after one season at Barcelona.

The 29-year-old joined Barcelona last summer, featuring in 34 games in La Liga, scoring 9 goals and assisting a further three.

The midfielder's performances were deemed good enough by Brazilian manager Tite to include him in La Selecao's world cup squad, but it appears that the Barcelona hierarchy deem his services to be surplus to requirements and he will be sent back to China for a year-long loan deal worth a reported £44.2m - with an option to buy included.

“The level of the Super League has improved year by year and the development prospects are very good,” Paulinho said, according to the Guangzhou Evergrande website.

“After training in Evergrande and Barcelona, and following the Brazilian national team in the World Cup, I got a good experience.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

“I chose to return to the Super League this time, hoping to bring more championships to Guangzhou and Guangzhou fans. I also hope to give The Super League more excitement!”

The club also released a statement (via Squawka) emphasising their joy at having the Brazilian back in their ranks:

“We firmly believe that the return of Paulinho will comprehensively enhance the overall strength of the Guangzhou team, enhance the team’s midfield defensive hardness and offensive intensity, upgrade the speed and depth of the team’s three-dimensional attack, accelerate the team’s optimised formation combination and tactical cooperation, greatly enhance the enthusiasm of Evergrande fans, encourage the team to work together to create a brilliant future for Guangzhou football!”

Atsushi Tomura/GettyImages

The 29-year-old initially joined Guangzhou in 2015 after spending two seasons with Tottenham.

There he enjoyed a sustained spell of good form, featuring in 95 matches and bagging 28 goals.

He moved to Spain in 2017 for a reported €40m, meaning that Barcelona will make a tidy profit on the deal.

Paulinho rejoins manager Fabio Cannavaro and his Guangzhou side, who currently sit in 5th position after 11 games in the Chinese Super League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)