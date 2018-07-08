Chelsea Defender Rules Out Joining Portuguese Giants But Leaves Door Open for Exit

Chelsea centre back David Luiz has laughed off rumours that he is set to join Porto, insisting that Benfica will always have a special place in his heart.

Luiz has fallen out of favour at Chelsea under current manager Antonio Conte and has been heavily linked with a move to several different clubs, but according to Luiz's Instagram story, via The Sun, he is not interested in a move to Porto.

He posted: “The history of FC Porto is more of a newspaper lie, the same ones that ask for interviews many times !! Haha.





"BENFICA always in the heart !!!”





His mention of Benfica appears to leave the door open for a possible return to the club with which Luiz made a name for himself in European football. The 31-year-old spent four years at Benfica between 2007 and 2011, making 130 appearances for The Eagles.

He joined Chelsea on the final day of the January transfer window in 2011 in a deal which saw Nemanja Matic, now of Manchester United, move in the opposite direction.





After three successful seasons in west London, Luiz became the most expensive defender in world football (at the time) as he made a £50m move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. However, two years and 89 appearances later, he returned to Chelsea.

The lapses in concentration with which he was frequently associated with during his first spell at Chelsea had disappeared, as Luiz became an integral part of Antonio Conte's side. The Brazilian was named in the PFA Team of the Year as Chelsea finished top of the Premier League.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

However, Luiz's second season could not have been more different. He retained his place in the starting lineup until the end of October, when he was ruled out for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury.





Rumours persisted that the relationship between Luiz and Conte had completely soured as Luiz made just four appearances in all competitions since suffering the initial injury, although Conte always insisted that Luiz's absence was due to various injuries.





He was unable to add to his 56 caps for Brazil this summer as he was not selected in Brazil's World Cup squad. Whether at Chelsea or elsewhere, Luiz will be hoping for a vast improvement next season.