Chelsea Defender Rules Out Joining Portuguese Giants But Leaves Door Open for Exit

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Chelsea centre back David Luiz has laughed off rumours that he is set to join Porto, insisting that Benfica will always have a special place in his heart.

Luiz has fallen out of favour at Chelsea under current manager Antonio Conte and has been heavily linked with a move to several different clubs, but according to Luiz's Instagram story, via The Sun, he is not interested in a move to Porto.

Norwich City v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

He posted: “The history of FC Porto is more of a newspaper lie, the same ones that ask for interviews many times !! Haha. 


"BENFICA always in the heart !!!”


His mention of Benfica appears to leave the door open for a possible return to the club with which Luiz made a name for himself in European football. The 31-year-old spent four years at Benfica between 2007 and 2011, making 130 appearances for The Eagles.

Benfica v FC Schalke 04 - UEFA Champions League

He joined Chelsea on the final day of the January transfer window in 2011 in a deal which saw Nemanja Matic, now of Manchester United, move in the opposite direction. 


After three successful seasons in west London, Luiz became the most expensive defender in world football (at the time) as he made a £50m move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. However, two years and 89 appearances later, he returned to Chelsea.

The lapses in concentration with which he was frequently associated with during his first spell at Chelsea had disappeared, as Luiz became an integral part of Antonio Conte's side. The Brazilian was named in the PFA Team of the Year as Chelsea finished top of the Premier League.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

However, Luiz's second season could not have been more different. He retained his place in the starting lineup until the end of October, when he was ruled out for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury.


Rumours persisted that the relationship between Luiz and Conte had completely soured as Luiz made just four appearances in all competitions since suffering the initial injury, although Conte always insisted that Luiz's absence was due to various injuries.


He was unable to add to his 56 caps for Brazil this summer as he was not selected in Brazil's World Cup squad. Whether at Chelsea or elsewhere, Luiz will be hoping for a vast improvement next season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)