Croatia Defender Escapes Ban for England Clash After Posting Controversial Video on Social Media

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida has narrowly avoided a ban from his country's World Cup semi-final against England after posting a nine-second video with strong political connotations on social media.

The centre-back, who put his side 2-1 ahead before Russia equalised to take the game to penalties, posted a video of himself dedicating Croatia's victory to the country of Ukraine.

FIFA failed to take proper action against Shaqiri & Xhaka. Will it now? #CRO player Vida and scout Vukojevic shouting out "Viva Ukraine" (Ukrainian soldiers' cry) and "This victory is for Ukraine" after beating #RUS



That's pure politics and provocationhttps://t.co/vSPm1HKcuU — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) July 7, 2018

"Glory to Ukraine! This victory is for Dynamo and for Ukraine," he chanted in the video, alongside Dynamo Kiev scout and former Croatia international Ognjen Vukojevic.

The video has been deemed by many as deeply insensitive, due to the historic political tensions between the nations of Russia and Ukraine, but the Sun report that Vida will face no action from FIFA.

According to a video posted on Twitter by Russian football expert Artur Petrosyan, there were strong anti-Croatian chants into the night in the city of Moscow, something when he believes was fuelled by the video that Vida posted.

That Vida&Vukojevic' video led to anti-Croatian chants in the centre of Moscow. This is how it all usually starts... Imagine Croatian fans will no longer feel safe in Russia, despite having a great time until now. And that's just because of someone stupid doing something stupid. https://t.co/yYREwIK00m — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) July 8, 2018

Having realised the huge negative reaction his video received, Vida has spoken to Sports.ru in a bid to play down the situation and justify his reasons for the words he used.

"This victory is for Croatia. No politics. It’s a joke. I’ve got friends there [in Ukraine] since Dynamo Kyiv, I didn’t mean anything else. I like Russian people. It was just a joke."

FIFA rules are very strict against footballers issuing political messages, but it remains to be seen what punishment - if any - Vida will be handed for his poor choice of words.

There were suggestions earlier in the tournament that Switzerland duo Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri could face punishment for their controversial celebrations against Serbia, but the pair have so far escaped punishment for their actions.

I strongly doubt these three fellas chanted that because of what Vida did. I also doubt that Croats would “feel unsafe” because of those three fellas chanting shit.



Vida’s actions are indeed a bit stupid in the circumstances, but dont inflate this into something bigger — Alexey Yaroshevsky (@YaroLFC) July 8, 2018

Vida will be pleased that he has been just as lucky, as his side prepare to take on England in the semi-finals on Wednesday. The winner will book their place in the World Cup final against either Belgium or France.