Joe Hart Returns to Man City for Pre-Season as England Teammates Continue World Cup Success

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Goalkeeper Joe Hart has returned to Manchester City's Etihad complex ahead of pre-season, knowing he likely faces another season shipped out on loan.

As the Mirror explains, its been a tough few months for the 31-year-old.

Unwanted at a club where he was adored just a few seasons ago, he has had to watch on this summer as an England side he was so used to being number one for has pushed on in his absence and succeeded in a historic World Cup campaign.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A terrible downturn in form towards the end of last season while on loan at West Ham started the most recent spiral - seeing him miss out on a place in the England squad despite playing nine of the ten qualifiers.

However, his exit from Manchester City has been brewing since manager Pep Guardiola arrived.

It's reported that one of the world-class manager's first demands after his arrival was a new goalkeeper. Guardiola wanted his goalkeeper to be good at distribution, and he didn't feel Hart was the right fit.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The England international struggled to find suitors, and ultimately made the trip abroad to join Serie A side Torino on a season-long loan - becoming the first English goalkeeper to play in Italy's top flight.

He did alright during his time in Italy, and the Turin side wanted to offer him an escape route from Manchester City, but they simply couldn't afford to.

As a result, Hart was resigned to returning to Manchester and being shipped out on loan once more - this time to West Ham.

There he struggled, in what was a difficult season for the Hammers, and through poor form lost his place to Adrian in the latter stages of the season, costing him his England place as well as any chances at a permanent move.

Because of this, Hart is back at the Etihad ready to begin pre-season, whilst most of his more illustrious teammates continue their summer breaks - having longer due to their participation in the World Cup.

It's understandable to have been disheartening for Hart, and with one year left on his £180k-a-week contract he looks set to spend another year shipped out on loan - with clubs both unlikely to be able to afford to, and possibly unwilling to, move for him permanently.

Hart holds no resentment towards Manchester City, though.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He told the Mirror: “It would be a lie to say I didn’t want to spend my time at City. I’d happily play there for the rest of my career.”


However, he likely knows his time at the club has already come to an end. He just needs an escape route to open up.

