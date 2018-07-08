Liverpool Open Talks for Bargain Transfer as Attacker’s £40m Asking Price is Slashed

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Aston Villa striker Jack Grealish after the forward's £40m asking price was dramatically slashed, according to the Mirror.

Cash-strapped Villa are in desperate need of money, and the sale of Grealish had been seen as an easy way to recoup a significant sum.

However, after bids came in well short of the initial asking price, it's been axed spectacularly - believed to be now only around half of the original £40m sum.

Tottenham are understood to still be the favourites to sign the 22-year-old, though the London club are believed to only be willing to bid £15m for the player.

Villa had hoped the emergence of Liverpool's interest would spark a bidding war, but Jurgen Klopp is yet to table a firm bid.

However, Klopp is understood to be a keen admirer of the former England under-21 player's talents, and may be tempted to target a deal for the Villa star in the range of £20m.

After a very impressive campaign last season for Villa, Grealish has put himself on the radar of a number of clubs and, with Villa's current financial situation, is being scouted by the top clubs as a bargain option.

While Villa boss Steve Bruce would be unwilling to lose Grealish if he had the choice, the experienced manager will see any possible deal as a way to provide him with the necessary funds needed to bring new blood to the West Midlands club.

Owner Tony Xia has revealed Villa’s finances in a frank discussion with Bruce, and the current outlook isn't good for the Championship club.





Director of football Steve Round has already departed the club recently as part of ongoing financial cuts.

Bruce has reportedly agreed to stay on at the club, but still requires squad improvements despite the financial struggles - likely having to target loan deals for any new players.

As such, the money from any deal for Grealish would allow him to finance a number of good loan agreements, as the club looks once again to push for a return to the Premier League.