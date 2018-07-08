'Missing You': Monaco Fans Lament as Fabinho Makes Liverpool Debut in Pre-Season Friendly

New Liverpool signing Fabinho has kicked his career off as a Red.

The summer acquisition, who came in from French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco at the end of last season, played his first match in a Liverpool shirt, featuring in a 7-0 victory over Chester in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Having gotten his first match for his new side under his belt, the midfielder took to Twitter to express his satisfaction.

First match as a red. Nice start! pic.twitter.com/fS0tlur8IO — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) July 7, 2018

"First match as a red," he tweeted. "Nice start!"

To be fair, though, the Brazilian's performance was hardly anything to shout about. He hit the post in the first half but, apart from that, it was a rusty debut.

Liverpool fans have a fair idea of what is to come despite the midfielder's shaky start. But Monaco fans know exactly what they lost and were rather emotional in response to his tweet.

Below are some of their reactions:

🤧🤧 come back home ! — JiCé (@Djeck80100) July 7, 2018

Please come back Fabi ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — 🇹🇷 (@AntonioMunegu) July 7, 2018

😫😥😥😫😫😫😥😫😥Tu vas nous manquer — piotre71🇲🇨 🇵🇱 🇨🇵 (@PIOTRE711) July 7, 2018

Fabinho should shake all of the summer's dust off by the time the Premier League season begins next month. For now, it's simply about enjoying himself and getting acquainted with his new surroundings.