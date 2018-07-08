New Liverpool Favourite Virgil Van Dijk Focused on Personal Quest of Footballing Self-Improvement

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Speaking in an exclusive interview with liverpoolfc.com, Dutch center-back, Virgil Van Dijk, talked about his want to improve in every field. 

The Liverpool number 4, now 27-years-old, transferred to Anfield from Southampton last January, and has already been taken to fondly by the Red's support. After scoring an FA Cup winner on his debut against city rivals Everton, Van Dijk has gone from strength to strength.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Returning to Melwood training ground today with compatriot Gini Wijnaldum, Van Dijk laid out his ambitions: “We’re going to work our socks off and do everything possible to make it happen this season. We were very close to silverware but obviously not close enough.

“I can improve in any aspect of the game. At the moment, it’s getting back to full fitness, making sure I’m getting better and stronger than I was before. I will work every day and do everything possible and no doubt it will happen.”

A key member of Liverpool's starting eleven, the £75m man has built a strong partnership with Croat Dejan Lovren. With questions surrounding his suitability for a gigantic club like the Reds, Van Dijk has shown the Anfield faithful his heart and desire.

Many fans would point to him as the reason why Liverpool were so defensively solid over the final months of last season. A disappointing end saw the Reds defeated 3-1 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but it was an indicator of progress.

Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for the Premier League title this year, and bring it back to Merseyside for the first time since 1990. With the additions of Fabinho and Naby Keita creating a real fortification in midfield, Van Dijk will have a strong squad around him. 

The birthday boy was in a relaxed mood as many squad members met up for their first day of training since the summer break. With the Netherlands missing out on Russia 2018, Van Dijk will be raring to get back into competitive football matches. 

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The ex-Celtic player won two SPFL titles with the Glasgow outfit and will hope to add more silverware to his personal collection at Liverpool. With endeavour and intention high, the defender sees improvement on his horizon. Virgil Van Dijk will be confident about building a domestic challenge for runaway champions Manchester City

