Not Impressed: Man Utd Fans React to New Home Shirt as Fresh Images Appear to Confirm Design

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

New images of Manchester United's new home kit for the 2018/19 season have appeared online - and it's fair to say that Red Devils fans are not impressed by what they see.

The kit is red with black horizontal stripes, gradually getting thicker towards the bottom of the stirt. There is also black trimming around the ends of the arms and the three 'adidas stripes' along the shoulders.

United fans have vented their frustrations on social media, with users saying the shirt looks "more like a training kit" and that it "looks like a red zebra".

Below is a look at some of the best reactions to the new images online. 

Despite the bad reaction to the design, you can bet your bottom dollar that they will have no problem shifting the shirts due to their incredible fanbase in most countries across the globe.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)