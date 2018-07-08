Not Impressed: Man Utd Fans React to New Home Shirt as Fresh Images Appear to Confirm Design

New images of Manchester United's new home kit for the 2018/19 season have appeared online - and it's fair to say that Red Devils fans are not impressed by what they see.

The kit is red with black horizontal stripes, gradually getting thicker towards the bottom of the stirt. There is also black trimming around the ends of the arms and the three 'adidas stripes' along the shoulders.

United fans have vented their frustrations on social media, with users saying the shirt looks "more like a training kit" and that it "looks like a red zebra".

New Man Utd home kit not 2 bad pic.twitter.com/YrcxSIy3jx — Paul Evans (@paulevans46) July 6, 2018

Lot of suggestions and probably a lot of evidence that this is United's kit for next season.



Rate it with a GIF! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/jamP2L14qw — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) July 6, 2018

Below is a look at some of the best reactions to the new images online.

Despite the bad reaction to the design, you can bet your bottom dollar that they will have no problem shifting the shirts due to their incredible fanbase in most countries across the globe.