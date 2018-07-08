Paul Scholes Finally Reacts to Being Labelled as 'the Best' by the Likes of Ronaldo, Xavi & Zidane

July 08, 2018

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has spoken out on how it feels to be named as one of the greatest players of his generation by a host of fellow professionals - including the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Scholes competed for the Red Devils for 19 years, and has always been revered by fans as one of the best to ever to don the red shirt. Down the years, a number of football's greats have recognised this too and have publicly spoken about how good the midfielder actually was.

Zidane once labelled him "the greatest midfielder of his generation" - high praise considering Zidane was playing then, too, while Xavi Hernandez called him "the best central midfielder I've seen in the last 15, 20 years."

Ronaldo, meanwhile, crowned him as the best he's ever played with.

Scholes, though, is notoriously shy. Which is why it's so interesting to have seen him in a recent interview speaking of his thoughts on the many compliments from fellow greats.

Speaking to beIN Sports, he said: "(I'm) embarrassed mainly, but flattered as well. These aren't just run of the mill players or coaches, these are the best players to have played the game. It's really nice, and it gives you a boost when you read stuff like that. 

"Is it true? I don't know, but it's what they think so I'll take it."

Throughout his career as a player, Scholes was always one of the most humble and he was respected as such. 

Although Scholes is no longer competing, he is still very active in the world of football as a co-owner of Salford City, as well as a television pundit for BT Sport.

