Sadio Mane Insists That He is 'Focused' on Liverpool Amidst Rumours of Interest from Real Madrid

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Sadio Mane has emphasised that he is currently remaining focused on his time with Liverpool amidst rumours linking him with a potential move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Senegalese enjoyed a second impressive season with the Reds after joining from Southampton in 2016 and was an integral part of the side who managed to reach the Champions League final. Mane made 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 times and providing nine assists in the process.

VI-Images/GettyImages

That impressive form is said to have attracted the attention of Spanish giants Real Madrid. With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo hanging in the balance, the rumours surrounding Mane have resurfaced, casting his Liverpool career into doubt once more.

However in an interview with reporters in Senegal, Mane denied that any approach has been made.

"These are just rumours. I am not aware of anything and haven't been contacted," Mane said (via Goal).

"I remain a Liverpool player and I will join my team-mates in the United States for the pre-season tour. Real are a great team, but I am focused on my team, Liverpool."


These comments will come as great relief to Liverpool fans who have grown accustomed to Mane's presence in the starting XI at Anfield.

Liverpool will be looking to bring home their first trophy since 2012 in the upcoming season and they will no doubt be relying on Mane to perform to the best of his abilities once again in order to do so.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Following his presence at the World Cup, Mane is currently away from the side on holiday, but he is set to join up with Jurgen Klopp's men ahead of their pre-season tour in the USA later this month.

