Unai Emery Makes 'Drastic Changes' to Arsenal Regime and Training Methods

July 08, 2018

Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery has overseen a dramatic shake-up behind the scenes of the club as the Spaniard looks to implement his own style and philosophy at the Emirates.

Emery took the reins at the north London side this summer following the departure of Arsene Wenger, an Arsenal legend who spent 22 years at the club. Subsequently, Emery will be keen to get out of Wenger's shadow and create his own history at the club.

According to Football London, the Spanish manager has introduced four key changes to the day-to-day running of the club in the hope of building a foundation for improved fortunes in the Premier League next season.

Training sessions under Emery's reign will focus more heavily on working with the ball, as opposed to extensive fitness drills.

Emery has also placed restrictions on the use of mobile phones during mealtimes, with the aim of improving relationships between players by making them interact with each other more.

Another change to mealtimes sees the under-23s and under-18s eat alongside the senior side, perhaps with the aim of fostering strong relations between the young players and older players in order to speed up the development of the club's youth talent.

Finally, Emery has opted to take a far more hands-on approach in training sessions than Wenger did during his tenure at Arsenal, with the Frenchman often delegating training work to assistant manager Steve Bould and focusing more personally on the bigger picture.

Emery will be hoping for these changes to have an instant impact on the club's fortunes, with Arsenal now having missed out on Champions League qualification for the last two seasons and finishing in a disappointing 6th place in 2017/18.

