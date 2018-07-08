'We'll See After the World Cup': Thibaut Courtois Coy on Future as Real Madrid Rumours Intensify

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Belgium and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois claims to be solely focused on the job at hand as he prepares for the World Cup semi-finals.

The towering stopper emerged heroic as the Red Devils shocked Brazil by eliminating them from the tournament last week. And given his stellar overall performances between the sticks, he has again been linked with a sensational switch to the Bernabeu as rumours of a Real Madrid move keep picking up pace.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Courtois, though, insists he will only lend thought to his future after the culmination of the World Cup as he is totally focused on helping Belgium make their mark as football greats.

"I'm not thinking of anything else that is not the World Cup right now," he told reporters in the wake of the 2-1 win over Brazil on Friday (via Marca).

"This World Cup can mark our generation and we have to be totally focused. Afterwards, in about eight or nine days I'll decide what's best for me, and I'll talk later."

Speaking on his immense display during the showdown with the South American side, the keeper revealed how proud he is of the stoppage-time save off Neymar's potentially game-tying shot.

"I felt very good before I started, I was focused from the first minute and at all times I thought we were going to win," he said.

"My teammates told me that if I was good we would beat Brazil and when I saved Neymar's shot, I said 'Damn!'

"I'm proud of that stop."

France are now the only ones standing between Belgium and the final. And Courtois reckons Didier Deschamps' men will present a tougher challenge than the Brazilians.

"Against them we have to be even more concentrated than against Brazil," he declared. "It's going to be a great match, very hard, but we want to reach the final."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)