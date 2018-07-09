Arsenal Facing Competition From West Ham & Everton for Highly Rated France World Cup Star

France midfielder Steven Nzonzi is reportedly being targeted by three Premier League clubs, who have been impressed by his performances in La Liga with Sevilla.

According to French website Le 10 Sport, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United are all keen to recruit the Frenchman, who spent six seasons in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

All three clubs could benefit from Nzonzi's combination of physical power and passing technique, which so impressed France manager Didier Deschamps that he included the 29-year-old in his FIFA World Cup squad. Unlike many continental stars, Nzonzi has also proved that he can handle the physical demands of Premier League football.

Nzonzi could be described as a late developer - he only won his first France cap in 2017, but has now featured seven times for Les Bleus. Arsenal are also a more glamorous Premier League side than either Stoke or Blackburn, his previous English employers - which indicates how far his stock has risen in three seasons in La Liga.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Of the three Premier League sides interested in the Frenchman, Arsenal would seem to have the best chance of signing him. Unlike Everton or West Ham, the Gunners can offer him European football - albeit only in the Europa League - and are far likelier to challenge for silverware and the Premier League top four than the Toffees or the Hammers.

In addition, Arsenal manager Unai Emery has also worked with Nzonzi before, having managed him at Sevilla.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

However, there is one potential concern for the Frenchman, who has made 136 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions, scoring eight goals. With Uruguay World Cup star Lucas Torreira already joining the Gunners, according to the Daily Mirror, it isn't clear that Nzonzi would necessarily be Emery's first choice defensive midfielder.

This may count in favour of Everton or West Ham, both of whom need midfield reinforcements.

