Watch: Unbelievable Fight Breaks Out During Brazilian Serie D Game

What a fight.

By Nihal Kolur
July 09, 2018

A fourth division match in Brazil was stopped in the middle of the game as a brawl brokeout between players and coaches from the clubs Treze and Caxias.

Players can be seen chasing each other for several minutes, eventually kicking and shoving each other. The fight came after a Treze goal in which players started to push each other in front of the crowd. Eventually, athletes, coaches and even members of team staffs began to run around the pitch in a frenzy.

Watch the video below.

Five players were given red cards and were expelled from the match. Treze emerged victorious, 3-1.

Regardless of who initially started the fight, the two clubs produced a clash unlike any we've seen before.

