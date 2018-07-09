Chelsea Appear No Closer to Resolving Managerial Saga as Antonio Conte Leads First Day of Pre-Season

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Chelsea could well find themselves stuck with unwanted manager Antonio Conte for the forthcoming 2018/19 season as a result of the ongoing contractual difficulties of replacing him. 

The Italian was pictured with his staff on the first day of pre-season on Sunday, in a scene many thought they wouldn't see after a summer of intense speculation over his future.

It was previously reported that Conte had endured his latest falling out with Chelsea over a club email informing players that pre-season training was to start on Sunday, with the boss insistent that he is in charge and didn't want the squad back until Monday.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

But Conte did turn up on Sunday and posed for a happy looking picture with his backroom staff that was subsequently uploaded to Instagram by his brother, Daniele Conte.

The caption read, "Come on Chelsea, Come on Team Conte".

July 9 had been earmarked as the day that Chelsea would finally formally appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new manager after weeks of negotiations.

But, just as things looked like they were at last coming together, it was reported over the weekend that Napoli are still demanding a huge compensation fee of up to €20m to release Sarri from his contract. That is despite already relieving him of his managerial duties.

It had been thought that the Serie A club would settle for €8m, but the latest claims suggest that president Aurelio de Laurentiis has had a change of heart and wants much more.

Chelsea would also remain obliged to compensate Conte if they sack him. The Premier League and FA Cup winning boss has steadfastly refused to resign his position, meaning that the club has no choice but to prematurely terminate his contract if they want rid.

As things stand, Chelsea would owe Conte a reported figure of £9m, the value of the final year of his terms unless he immediately finds another similarly well paid job. Even if he were to take another job, Chelsea would reportedly still have to top up his wages to match his current salary until the end of the 2018/19 season when his deal is due to expire.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)