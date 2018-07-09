Daniel Sturridge Drops Huge Hint Regarding Future After Impressive Pre-Season Display

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge doesn't seem ready to give up on his Anfield career just yet.

The English attacker, who joined the Reds from Chelsea has been plagued by injury ever since his move in 2013 and it is believed that he doesn't have a future at the club, especially after having gone out on loan last season.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

But it appears that he is hoping to stay at Anfield this summer.

Sturridge scored two goals as Liverpool beat Chester FC 7-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, playing for the Reds for the first time since an 18-minute cameo against Spartak Moscow in December.

⚽️ A post shared by Daniel Sturridge - Dstudge (@danielsturridge) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

Heading to Instagram to commemorate his outing, the striker captioned a photo with the following: "Nice to be back in an LFC shirt with a win and some goals. Just the beginning."





Sturridge is currently behind Roberto Firmino, Dominic Solanke and even Danny Ings in the pecking order at Liverpool. Yet he appears keen to remain at the club and prove his worth.

Klopp on Sturridge: “I saw a lot of good things from Daniel so he needs more that he can still impress me. I know about his quality. A very positive week, very positive today, he looked really good.” — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) July 7, 2018

Following Saturday's game, manager Jurgen Klopp - who hasn't shown a lot of faith in the former Manchester City and Chelsea striker - claimed to be impressed with the player's performance.

“I saw a lot of good things from Daniel so he needs more of that, he can still impress me," the German declared. “I know about his quality.

"A very positive week, very positive today, he looked really good.”

Klopp did steer clear of voicing thoughts on Sturridge's future. But he has suggested that a proper pre-season display could see the striker find his way back into his plans.