'It Was Not a Team That Wanted the Ball' Former Stoke Ace Hits Out at Potters Negative Style of Play

Former Stoke loanee Jesé Rodriguez has hit out at the style of play implemented by former managers Mark Hughes and Paul Lambert, claiming they were both very defensive managers.

The 25-year-old endured a torrid time at the bet365, making just 13 Premier League appearances after arriving from Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca (via Sport Witness), Jesé opened up on his time at the club, revealing that he gave his all during training, but ultimately the team's style of play perhaps did not suit his possession based game.

“I feel that I was training and giving everything of myself but the two coaches that I had, both at the beginning and after, were very defensive (Hughes and Lambert).

"It was not a team that wanted the ball, but played on the counterattack. I gave everything of myself, everything that I could give of myself, beyond the personal situation that I had. That’s what I feel.”

The former Real Madrid star admitted things had not gone as planned since he left the Santiago Bernabeu two years ago, but stressed that he will do everything in his power to fight for his place at PSG, now he has returned to the French capital.

“It is true that when you leave a club like Madrid, you know that Madrid is Madrid. We all know. But all the experiences are not the same, you have to live them and face them, for the good and for the bad.

"Things have not gone as I would have liked. But I have three more years at PSG and I will fight with everything. Let’s see what happens. But I’m sure I’ll give it my all.”

Stoke meanwhile will be hoping to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with new manager Gary Rowett charged with leading the Potters back to the promised land after Paul Lambert left the club my mutual consent at the end of last season.