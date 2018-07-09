Jack Wilshere Reveals Childhood Support of West Ham as He Prepares For London Stadium Move

England international Jack Wilshere has revealed that he was a West Ham fan in his younger days, as he prepares to sign for the East London club.

Wilshere left Arsenal at the end of June after failing to agree a contract, putting to an end a 17 year stay at the club.





Since then Wilshere has been a free agent, with many Premier League clubs being interested in the 26-year-old. It now appears that West Ham are his most likely destination, with a three year, £100,000 a week deal on the table.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Despite being at Arsenal since he was nine years old, Wilshere has now revealed (via The Sun) that the Hammers were his boyhood club.

''My whole family were West Ham fans, I was a West Ham fan, still have a soft spot for them of course.

''I used to love them. I had all the shirts. I think I had John Moncur on the back. That's how long ago it was!''



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Wilshere is expected to finalise a move to the London Stadium imminently, though his arrival will not be the end of West Ham's summer business. Borussia Dortmund and Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko is also set to join the Hammers for a reported fee of £17.5m, with the player having undergone a medical.





There could also be the shock return to the London Stadium for Dimitri Payet. The French international become a firm fan favourites after his first season, but left the Hammers on unfavourable terms in January 2017, following a spat in which he refused to play.

But, in a shock turn of events the Frenchman has stated that he wishes to return to the Premier League side, with West Ham understood to be open to a return.

