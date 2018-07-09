League One Side Plymouth Argyle Postpone Pre-Season Friendly Because 'It's Coming Home'

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

League One outfit Plymouth Argyle have postponed a pre-season friendly against Callington Town because, apparently, it's coming home. 

The two sides were set for a clash on Wednesday, but with England to take on Croatia in a World Cup semi-final on that very day, they have decided to do the right thing - not that any reasonable UK resident would prioritise a pre-season kickabout over a potential historical event involving the Three Lions anyway.

"Argyle's pre-season friendly against Callington, originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 11, has been postponed – because It’s Coming Home," the club announced via their official website.

"When pre-season fixtures were put together, it seemed a rather fanciful notion that our game may clash with England reaching a World Cup semi-final, but the Three Lions’ progress has created the unlikely situation.


"England’s performances have captured the nation’s interests to such a degree that Argyle and Callington have agreed a new date, to allow supporters to watch England take on Croatia in the country’s biggest game in a generation.

"We will now head to Callington on Tuesday, July 31, at 7.30pm, which will make it the game our final friendly before the season starts at Walsall, on Saturday, August 4.

Matthew Horwood/GettyImages

By the time the two teams get round to playing that friendly, Gareth Southgate and his troops will be back in the country, possibly with football in toe.

