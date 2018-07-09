Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Keep Exciting 21-Year-Old After Scintillating Display

Liverpool fans were full of praise for young winger Ryan Kent after he scored a magnificent goal and turned in an excellent overall performance in the Reds' 7-0 pre-season friendly win at Chester.

The 21-year-old has been capped eight times by England at youth level, scoring three international goals, but his senior career has never quite got going. He has spent the last three seasons on loan at various clubs - including Bristol City, where he played just ten Championship matches after joining them in January.

TF-Images/GettyImages

In total, Kent has scored just four goals in competitive club matches in three seasons.

Despite his disappointing loan spells, at least one Liverpool fan was so impressed by Kent's display against Chester that he urged the club not to loan the winger out again.

Don’t sell or loan this mate, please — Miguel (@mialessann) July 7, 2018

Other Liverpool fans were just as enthusiastic about their young star, who is yet to make a single senior appearance for the Reds.

Ryan Kentinho — Cactus Red (@CactusRed33) July 7, 2018

I don't care who is staying and who is leaving but I really want Ryan Kent to stay no matter what..



Has performed exceedingly well for U23 and deserves his spot now#LFC #LFCPreSeason #YNWA — Yashasva Tungare (@yashasva) July 7, 2018

No, Ryan Kent better than Coutinho! — @LFC_INDONESIAN (@INDONESIAN_LFC) July 7, 2018

However, not all the fans were quite so impressed. One sounded particularly jaded.

Standard pre season wonder goal by Ryan Kent. #LFC — BobbyKlopp (@BobbyKlopp) July 7, 2018

In any case, with such tough competition for a first team place at Liverpool, it looks unlikely that Kent will be at Anfield next season. However, the Reds will be anxious to ensure that he enjoys more first team action than was the case at Bristol City. Liverpool actually fined the Robins £500,000 for giving the 21-year-old just six starts last season.

According to Goal, two clubs are interested in signing the winger on loan next season - Championship side Leeds United and Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Seeing as Rangers are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, a move to Scotland may be a very tempting prospect for Kent.