Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Keep Exciting 21-Year-Old After Scintillating Display

July 09, 2018

Liverpool fans were full of praise for young winger Ryan Kent after he scored a magnificent goal and turned in an excellent overall performance in the Reds' 7-0 pre-season friendly win at Chester.

The 21-year-old has been capped eight times by England at youth level, scoring three international goals, but his senior career has never quite got going. He has spent the last three seasons on loan at various clubs - including Bristol City, where he played just ten Championship matches after joining them in January.

In total, Kent has scored just four goals in competitive club matches in three seasons.

Despite his disappointing loan spells, at least one Liverpool fan was so impressed by Kent's display against Chester that he urged the club not to loan the winger out again.

Other Liverpool fans were just as enthusiastic about their young star, who is yet to make a single senior appearance for the Reds.

However, not all the fans were quite so impressed. One sounded particularly jaded.

In any case, with such tough competition for a first team place at Liverpool, it looks unlikely that Kent will be at Anfield next season. However, the Reds will be anxious to ensure that he enjoys more first team action than was the case at Bristol City. Liverpool actually fined the Robins £500,000 for giving the 21-year-old just six starts last season.

According to Goal, two clubs are interested in signing the winger on loan next season - Championship side Leeds United and Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Seeing as Rangers are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, a move to Scotland may be a very tempting prospect for Kent.

