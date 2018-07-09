Liverpool Have 'No Interest' in Aston Villa Star Despite Recent Claims of Talks Opening

Liverpool were recently reported to have 'opened talks' with Aston Villa over the possible transfer of starlet Jack Grealish as the Championship club desperately look to raise cash, but the latest update on the story is that the Reds actually have no interest whatsoever.

It was suggested by the Daily Mirror that Villa were hoping that Liverpool interest would 'spark a bidding war' with Premier League rivals Tottenham.

However, a story from the Liverpool Echo explains that 'Liverpool find reports linking the Reds with a move for the 21-year-old midfielder baffling'. The piece adds that no talks between the Anfield club and Villa have taken place and that such claims are 'wide of the mark'.

Formerly an infuriatingly inconsistent talent, Grealish became a key player for Villa in their ultimately failed promotion bid last season after earlier overcoming kidney trouble. He is seen as one of the club's most saleable assets, although it won't be Liverpool buying him.

The Reds have already brought in two brand new midfielders so far this summer, with both Naby Keita and Fabinho getting their first minutes as Liverpool players in Saturday's 7-0 pre-season friendly win over non-league Chester.

"It's hard for them," manager Jurgen Klopp said of the new boys to LiverpoolFC.com.

"You know we always measure the heart rates and, if you don't speak the language, you already have a 100 [bpm heartbeat] when you listen to me! That's how the first week is but it's all good.

"Fabinho was not too easy, it was not a good half and it was difficult to find his [way].

"Naby did much better second half but that's how it is. We know about the quality, we don't test these boys, a few others had a test. The young lads need to show up in games like this, 100 per cent, but they have another two/three games to do so."