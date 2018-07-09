Liverpool Winger Set to Agree New Long-Term Contract After Impressing Jurgen Klopp

July 09, 2018

Liverpool winger and Welsh international Harry Wilson is reportedly set to agree a new contract with his team - the second contract offered to him in six months.

Wilson spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Hull City, and recently scored two goals against relegated National League side Chester in a 7-0 win during a friendly, once again reminding Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp of his potential ability.

Goal report that the Merseyside club are now looking to reward the player after his successful loan spell at Hull, which saw him score seven goals in 14 appearances for the Yorkshire side, with a new contract.

Many more Championship clubs are reportedly interested in the 21-year-old, including Leeds United and Norwich City, but the Welshman will be hoping to break into Klopp's first team.

Unfortunately, due to both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah looking impressive in the Premier League and the Champions League, Wilson may have to settle for another loan spell. 

He admitted: "As a Liverpool fan, I was always watching the games even when I wasn't here last season. I always watch Salah and Mane closely as they are the wingers. I look at what they do and see what I can take to add to my own game."

Liverpool have a whole host of young players they may wish to loan out, including Ben Woodburn, who has also attracted interest from clubs in the Championship.

