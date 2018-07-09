Liverpool Youngster Set to Earn New Contract After Impressing Jurgen Klopp in Pre-Season

July 09, 2018

Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson is set to sign a new contract after making an impressive start to pre-season with Jurgen Klopp's side.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Wilson will be rewarded for his performances and is determined to stay at the club and stake his claim for a place in their Premier League side.

The 21-year-old winger recently scored twice as Liverpool thrashed non-league outfit Chester 7-0 in their opening pre-season friendly last week.

Liverpool are said to have rejected an offer from Celtic to take him on loan, with as many as 12 similar offers from Championship clubs having been received by Anfield officials.

Wilson is determined to stay at Liverpool and prove him in the Premier League this season, insisting that he is going to make the most of pre-season to work his way into Klopp's plans.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

“The dream of mine is to play regularly for Liverpool's first team,” Wilson said.

“At the moment I am getting the chance to train at Melwood and get minutes in the friendlies and my aim is to impress the manager and stay here. If that's not possible then we will weigh up the options and go from there.

“If you are in his training squad then he's given you the chance to impress him. I have to make sure I use that chance. Over the coming weeks I am sure we'll sit down and see what the plans are.

“I am concentrating on doing well every day in training and hoping that first team opportunities will come.”

Having scored seven goals in 13 games for Hull City during the second half of last season, Wilson feels that the loan spell has given him 'a lot of confidence' to return to Liverpool and make an impression on the coaching staff.

“It was what I needed – a lot of minutes in a competitive league. What I achieved while I was at Hull has given me a lot of confidence coming back to Liverpool,” he added.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

“I always had the belief in my myself but I wanted to show people that I could handle that step up to senior football."

