Man City Goalkeeper 'Close to Joining' Southampton as He Seeks Regular First Team Football

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Young Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn is reportedly 'close to joining' Premier League club Southampton on a permanent deal. 

According to BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone, the 22-year-old will join the Saints on a permanent deal.

The England Under-21 international spent last season out on loan at Championship outfit Norwich City, with his impressive performances doing enough to catch the eye of senior officials at Southampton.

Breaking the news on Twitter, Stone wrote: "Angus Gunn close to joining @SouthamptonFC from Man City. Would be permanent deal. Other clubs interested but Saints head the queue. Very highly-rated keeper.

Giving his further input and analysis of the situation, Stone added: "This is one of those tough situations. Everyone at City - and many other places - know this lad is going to be very good and potential England keeper one day.

"But Ederson number one," he added, "Bravo on big money and Grimshaw just signed new deal. He can go somewhere good and play."

Gunn sparked further speculation on Twitter, when he responded jokingly to a tweet from Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed.

However, it's worth noting that the duo played together for Norwich last season, so not too much can be read into that one.

Gunn looks set to become Southampton's third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong and winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, from FC Basel.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Southampton seem keen to strengthen their defensive unit, with Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard set to have a medical on the south coast on Monday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)