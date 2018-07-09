Man Utd to Delay Search for New Left Back But Shortlist Long-Term Target for 2019

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Manchester United will scout Scotland international Kieran Tierney extensively next season before launching a bid to sign the 21-year-old defender in 2019, according to reports.


Head coach José Mourinho is known to be a long-term admirer of the Celtic left back, who can also play on the right-hand side of a back four. 

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

United have been linked with moves for Tierney throughout the Portuguese manager's reign at Old Trafford, although the club have so far delayed talks for the defender.


But that will change next season, according to the Manchester Evening News, who claim that scouts will travel to Celtic Park throughout next season before meeting the Scottish club's valuation of the player - believed to be in excess of £25m.

It is suggested that Tierney is being lined up as a long-term replacement for Ashley Young on the left side of Manchester United's defence, with outcast defender Luke Shaw set to be given one last chance as he enters the final year of his contract.


United's extensive scouting missions won't be unfamiliar for fans to see, especially when they eye a major move like replacing one of the current senior players.


The Red Devils spent over two months watching Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred before deciding to make a move this summer, and a similar approach was taken with fellow arrival Diogo Dalot from FC Porto.

Everton had been in talks to sign the left back as a replacement for their ageing defender Leighton Baines. However, the Toffees have since turned their nose up at the deal after hearing of Celtic's high valuation.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)