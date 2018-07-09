New Juventus Signing Emre Can Relishing the Prospect of Playing Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Emre Can has admitted that he is looking forward to the possibility of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, and has declared that it will be a great development if the Portugal international signs for Juventus this summer.

Ronaldo has been plying his trade in Spain with Real Madrid since moving from Manchester United in 2009 but it appears that his time at the Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Los Blancos are reported as having accepted an offer for their star ahead of what could be one of football's greatest coups - even at the player's age - and he is expected to arrive in Turin very soon.

Can, meanwhile, was unveiled by I Bianconeri on Monday, having moved from Liverpool on a free transfer following a four-year spell at Anfield. And he may have come at just the right time, with Ronaldo looking likely to join him in Italy before next season kicks off.

"It would be great to play with him, but I do not know if there are contacts for the transfer," the midfielder told the press (via Record). "If he comes, it will be great but we just think of those who are here and today I am focused on myself.

"I came to win titles, the first goal is the championship, but then the Champions League is here. I want to be part of a great project."

Juventus have been dominating the Italian top flight for several years now, yet the Champions League continues to elude them. They will hope that bringing a player who has lifted the trophy an unprecedented five times will heighten their chances of finally conquering Europe, and at the soonest.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)