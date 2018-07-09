New Juventus Signing Emre Can Relishing the Prospect of Playing Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Emre Can has admitted that he is looking forward to the possibility of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, and has declared that it will be a great development if the Portugal international signs for Juventus this summer.

Ronaldo has been plying his trade in Spain with Real Madrid since moving from Manchester United in 2009 but it appears that his time at the Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Los Blancos are reported as having accepted an offer for their star ahead of what could be one of football's greatest coups - even at the player's age - and he is expected to arrive in Turin very soon.

Can, meanwhile, was unveiled by I Bianconeri on Monday, having moved from Liverpool on a free transfer following a four-year spell at Anfield. And he may have come at just the right time, with Ronaldo looking likely to join him in Italy before next season kicks off.

Emre Can's unveiling at Juventus was supposed to be about him.



Instead, he was immediately asked about Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/BAYhb7A6PA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 9, 2018

"It would be great to play with him, but I do not know if there are contacts for the transfer," the midfielder told the press (via Record). "If he comes, it will be great but we just think of those who are here and today I am focused on myself.

"I came to win titles, the first goal is the championship, but then the Champions League is here. I want to be part of a great project."

Juventus have been dominating the Italian top flight for several years now, yet the Champions League continues to elude them. They will hope that bringing a player who has lifted the trophy an unprecedented five times will heighten their chances of finally conquering Europe, and at the soonest.