Newcastle United Reveal New 2018/19 Away Kit Taking Inspiration From Classic Shirt

With the new domestic season fast approaching, each team in the country will be keen to show off their new threads for their 2018/19 campaign.

Newcastle United are the latest club to have officially revealed their away kit for the upcoming season, and it's a truly impressive effort from the Tyneside outfit.

After a successful return to the Premier League in the 201718 season, Newcastle fans will be eager to see where their club can go in the new season.

While there's not been a great deal to celebrate in terms of new acquisitions, although the club are working on bringing in new players, fans of the Magpies will be nonetheless thrilled with their side's new away kit, with Puma creating a stylish new look for Rafael Benitez's men when they're on the road.

Taking heavy inspiration from the kit Kevin Keegan's Toon Army donned in the 1995/96 season, Newcastle's new shirt evokes memories of that classic season when the likes of Peter Beardsley, Les Ferdinand and David Ginola all featured for the Magpies.

Throughout that memorable campaign, Newcastle raced to a considerable lead in the Premier League, leading second place by 10 points at Christmas.

However, a disappointing run of games in the second half of the season saw Kevin Keegan's men slip out of first place, eventually losing out on the league title to Manchester United by four points.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

Newcastle's new shirt features navy blue and burgundy stripes going across the shirt, while the club crest, manufacturer and sponsor are each printed in gold, completing what could quite possibly be the best away shirt in the league next season.