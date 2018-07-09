PSG Hold Talks With Philippe Coutinho's Agent Ahead of World Record €270m Transfer

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful of completing a deal for Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho this summer in a bid to convince Neymar of staying at the Parc des Princes, according to reports in Spain.

The former Liverpool winger only moved to Catalonia in January for £112m, filling the void left by his compatriot Neymar following his world record move to Paris. The 26-year-old has made just 22 appearances since joining Barça, scoring 10 goals and claiming six assists.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

But PSG appear confident of raiding Barcelona once again this summer and the French side have already approached Coutinho's agent to see if the Brazilian would be interested in joining his long-term friend Neymar this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

It is suggested that the Parisians will submit a €270m offer for Coutinho if they get the green light from his agent. The deal is said to be an attempt to convince Neymar of staying in the French capital next season, thwarting rumoured interest from Real Madrid.

PSG's tactic of approaching the Brazil international's agent before getting in contact with Barcelona is almost identical to the way they signed Neymar. 

🇧🇷

A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on

The 26-year-old's €222m release clause was eventually paid by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, however, the French side are unlikely to meet Coutinho's clause, which is roughly €400m, this summer.


PSG have already been forced to meet their €180m obligation to buy Kylian Mbappé this summer, while Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has moved to the club after his contract expired in Turin.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Only four players have left the French capital this summer, most notably being Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore. Defender Yuri Berchiche has ended his stint with PSG, as well as youngsters Odsonne Edouard and Jonathan Ikoné.

