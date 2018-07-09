Report Claims Liverpool Have Had Opening €18m Bid Rejected for Besiktas World Cup Star

July 09, 2018

Reports in Turkey have claimed that Liverpool have seen an offer for Besiktas central defender Domagoj Vida rejected.

Fanatik report that Liverpool offered €18m for the Croatian centre-back, who has excelled at this summer's World Cup alongside Liverpool's own Dejan Lovren to help Croatia reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

However, Besiktas reportedly rejected the offer almost instantly, with their own valuation of Vida's worth said to be in the region of €35m.


Other Premier League clubs such as FulhamEverton and West Ham have been linked with a move for Vida but are likely to be put off by news of the central defender's exorbitant asking price, which is likely to be well out of their price range.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Liverpool currently have Lovren, £75m January signing Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip among their options at centre-back.


While the Reds improved defensively in the second half of the 2017/18 season, the questions that have been asked about their defensive frailty in the past could tempt Jurgen Klopp to move for another defender such as Vida this summer.


The defender only signed for Besiktas in January, joining from Dynamo Kyiv on a free transfer, and the Turkish side are happy to let him move on this summer provided they receive what they consider to be an acceptable offer.

Vida scored in extra-time during Croatia's quarter-final victory over Russia on Saturday, before also converting from the penalty spot during their dramatic shootout win, helping his side progress to their first World Cup semi-final since 1998.

