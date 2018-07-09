Sevilla and Spanish FA in Bizarrely Dramatic Dispute Over New Spanish Super Cup Format

This year's Spanish Super Cup will be played out over the course of a single game as opposed to the usual two-legged affair.

The RFEF announced on Monday that the clash, set to take place between La Liga champions Barcelona and cup runners-up Sevilla, will be held at a natural venue on August 12.

🚨 OFICIAL | La #Supercopa de España se jugará a partido único el próximo 12 de agosto pic.twitter.com/MrxSobrTWd — RFEF (@rfef) July 9, 2018

Sevilla, though, aren't happy with the decision and had previously rejected proposals made by both Barca and the federation due to them wanting a two-legged tie - as the competition has been since its resurrection in 1982.

The RFEF met with both clubs last Thursday with the aim of finalising a date, but Sevilla remained opposed to suggestions regarding a change in format.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"Due to the difficulty in finding dates in the calendar, the RFEF proposed to the finalists to play a one-off game at a neutral venue on Aug. 12," an RFEF statement read. "FC Barcelona favoured it while Sevilla FC wants to maintain the event as a two-legged final. Faced with this scenario, the RFEF will put the case forward in its executive committee meeting on July 9."

The Super Cup has been played out over two legs since its inception in 1982, but it will be cut in half this year and reduced to a solitary match as the clubs were unable to reach an agreement, leaving the decision in the hands of the RFEF, who made their announcement on Monday.

To whomever it concerns, let it be clear: Sevilla Fútbol Club has not altered its stance - the Spanish Supercup is a two-legged fixture as is set out in the calendar. That is how the Club desires it to be played. It has accepted no other proposal. — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 8, 2018

"It has been a unanimous decision made by the committee to play the Supercup as a single game on August 12 on a neutral ground," RFEF president Luis Rubiales said on Monday (via Marca). "The most likely venue will be Tangier [Morocco].

"We considered other options such as Valencia and Madrid but the financial aspect wasn't there. The temperature in Tangier will be suitable as will the financial aspect.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"One of the clubs wanted a financial compensation of €950,000 and playing in Tangier that figure will be more than met. But we have to wait for FIFA's approval."

Barce have lifted the Super Cup on 12 occasions, while Sevilla can only boast winning it once. They have finished as runners-up twice.