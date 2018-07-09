Tottenham Hotspur Join Everton & Liverpool in the Race to Sign Croatian World Cup Star Domagoj Vida

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Besiktas and Croatian defender Domagoj Vida for a fee of around £16m.

Vida has been in good form throughout the World Cup, most recently scoring against Russia in the quarter finals to help his national team proceed to the semi finals, where they will face England.

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

According to Turkish outlet A Spor (via Turkish Football) Spurs have subsequently made a £16m bid for the 29-year-old following these impressive World Cup performances.

The defender moved to Besiktas in January this year on a free transfer, and played 13 games in the Turkish Super Lig; managing to score one goal during this time.

Though fairly unknown before the World Cup, the player has made a name for himself due to the success of his national team, who face England in the semi finals on Wednesday night.

Tottenham are not the only team interested in the player - both Liverpool and Everton are interested in signing the powerful defender, whose price has increased exponentially following the World Cup.

Vida has made 63 appearances for his national side, making his international debut in 2010.



Tottenham Hotspur are yet to make a major signing this summer, which will come as a surprise as the club will be hoping to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Spurs have been linked to many players, including Milan and Swiss left back Ricardo Rodriguez and Napoli's Dries Mertens, who is currently having a successful World Cup campaign with the Belgian national side, who play France in the semi finals.