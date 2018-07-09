VIDEO: Aston Villa Release Unique New Home & Away Kits Designed By Local Supporter

Championship side Aston Villa have unveiled their new home and away kits for the upcoming campaign which have been designed by a local supporter.

The Villans were as close as anyone else in the second tier to gaining promotion last season, falling only at the last hurdle in the Championship play-off final against Fulham, who won the game 1-0 thanks to Tom Cairney's first half strike.

Ahead of the new season Aston Villa have released their brand new kits. The unique jerseys have been created by local designer and supporter Luke Roper, the brains behind popular clothing company Luke 1977.

Born just 10 miles away from Villa Park in Walsall Wood, Roper's clothing brand has become well known across the entire country.

Now in the role of Luke 1977's creative director, Roper explained back in April what it meant to design his boyhood club's new shirts for the 2018/19 season.

"It's hard to put into words, but as a person and as a business we are absolutely thrilled with the new deal that's going through," Roper explained in a video on his company's official website.

"To see our crest, our lion, on the opposite side of the shirt to the famous Villa crest is fantastic. It means a lot to me and it means a lot my business partner Simon [Poole] who is also a Villa fan."

Aston Villa are yet to make any new signings this summer, although the likes of Carles Gil and Ritchie De Laet have returned from loan spells in Spain and Belgium respectively. But Jordan Amavi and Pierluigi Gollini have left the club permanently following spells out on loan last season.