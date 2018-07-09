VIDEO: Aston Villa Release Unique New Home & Away Kits Designed By Local Supporter

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Championship side Aston Villa have unveiled their new home and away kits for the upcoming campaign which have been designed by a local supporter.

The Villans were as close as anyone else in the second tier to gaining promotion last season, falling only at the last hurdle in the Championship play-off final against Fulham, who won the game 1-0 thanks to Tom Cairney's first half strike.

Ahead of the new season Aston Villa have released their brand new kits. The unique jerseys have been created by local designer and supporter Luke Roper, the brains behind popular clothing company Luke 1977.

Born just 10 miles away from Villa Park in Walsall Wood, Roper's clothing brand has become well known across the entire country. 

Now in the role of Luke 1977's creative director, Roper explained back in April what it meant to design his boyhood club's new shirts for the 2018/19 season.

"It's hard to put into words, but as a person and as a business we are absolutely thrilled with the new deal that's going through," Roper explained in a video on his company's official website.

"To see our crest, our lion, on the opposite side of the shirt to the famous Villa crest is fantastic. It means a lot to me and it means a lot my business partner Simon [Poole] who is also a Villa fan."

Aston Villa are yet to make any new signings this summer, although the likes of Carles Gil and Ritchie De Laet have returned from loan spells in Spain and Belgium respectively. But Jordan Amavi and Pierluigi Gollini have left the club permanently following spells out on loan last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)