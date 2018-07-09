West Ham Signs Jack Wilshere From Arsenal on 3-Year Deal

Jack Wilshere isn't leaving London, but he's moving on from Arsenal.

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

West Ham has confirmed the arrival of Jack Wilshere at the London Stadium on a three-year deal after the 26-year-old's Arsenal contract expired. 

The Hammers announced the signing on Monday afternoon with video on their social media, showing 'Wilshere' standing outside of Arsenal tube station and, rather than getting on the tube like a normal human, flagging down a cab to take him to the London Stadium.

In a statement on the club's website, Wilshere said: “It feels good, it feels special. Many people know that I’ve had a special bond with this club growing up.

“People will have seen the picture of me in a West Ham shirt and I’ve got good memories of my childhood supporting West Ham, watching them at Upton Park. It feels good and of course my family and a few of my friends are West Ham fans so everyone’s buzzing.”

When asked what attracted him to the club, he explained: “I think it was a number of things. The manager being one and the way he wants to play and where he sees me playing.

“The fans, of course – everyone knows how big West Ham’s fanbase is – and especially in this new Stadium. Not many clubs could fill it week in, week out, and West Ham do. I want to be playing here in front of the Hammers, and my bond I’ve had with the club over my childhood will make it even more special.”

Wilshere had spent the last 17 years of his life with Arsenal, as a youth player from 2001-2008 before becoming a first-team fixture for the last decade. Injuries cut short his potential at the Emirates, while he spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Bournemouth.

