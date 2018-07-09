Two People Detained for Drugging, Robbing BBC Reporter at World Cup

Russian authorities have detained two individuals who are accused of drugging and robbing a British reporter.

By Nihal Kolur
July 09, 2018

Russian authorities have detained two individuals who are accused of drugging and robbing a British reporter covering the World Cup for BBC in Moscow.

Russian news organization TASS reported that the reporter was handed a cup of coffee on Friday morning and was robbed of his belongings inside of a taxi. He later lost consciousness and woke up in a metro station without a phone or credit cards. The taxi driver and another individual believed to be an accomplice were detained.

Other media members have faced difficulties in Russia as well, as the Independent's Miguel Delaney was robbed on Saturday night.

However, aside from these two incidents, pre-World Cup concerns about the safety of Russian cities have largely been unrealized. As the competition approaches its finale, authorities assure they will be on the lookout for additional crime.

[h/t Awful Announcing]

