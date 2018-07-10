AC Milan Could Be Forced to Sell Fabio Borini to Lazio Due to Unpaid Fee for Teammate Lucas Biglia

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

AC Milan could be forced to sell Fabio Borini to Serie A rivals SS Lazio in order to pay the €7m they owe for signing Lucas Biglia last summer. 

As reported by Il Messaggero (via Football Italia), the Milan based side still have €7m of the €17m to pay after deciding to pay Lazio in instalments in order to sign the Argentine, although financial constraints at the club mean paying the fee outright is difficult.

This means that I Rossoneri are considering selling Borini, valued at €7m, to I Biancocolesti in order to cover the remainder of the outstanding sum, having already paid €10m of Biglia's agreed fee. 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

It's been a difficult transfer window so far for the seven time Champions League winners, as news of the club's expulsion from UEFA club competition after breaching Financial Fair Play regulations followed the failure of current owner Li Yonghong to sell the club to new owners. 

Borini, who only joined Milan from Sunderland in July for £4.95m, spent last season on loan at the San Siro, the versatile forward featured in a host of positions, including a brief stint at right back, as the 27-year-old scored five goals and provided seven assists in 44 appearances.

The Italian may not be the only player from last season who could be heading for the San Siro exit door, as Tottenham have been linked with a move for Swiss left back Ricardo Rodriguez, while his agent has suggested the defender could be open to move in the pursuit of Champions League success. 

