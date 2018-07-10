Arsenal Confirm Signing of Sampdoria & Uruguay Midfielder Lucas Torreira in £26m Deal

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Sampdoria and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira in a deal believed to be worth €30m (£26.5m).

Torreira, who was part of Uruguay's squad for the World Cup in Russia and played his way into the starting lineup during the tournament, has agreed a long-term contract with the Gunners.

An earlier Sampdoria statement wished the player "sincere thanks for the commitment shown in these two seasons and the best of luck for the rest of his career by President Massimo Ferrero and all at the club."

Born in the Uruguayan port city of Fray Bentos, Torreira moved to Europe in 2013 to join the junior ranks at Italian club Pescara. He later moved to Sampdoria in 2015, but was loaned back to Pescara and it was there in 2015/16 in Serie B that he enjoyed his first full senior season.

Torreira has been a regular for Sampdoria for the last two years, missing only five Serie A games since the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

He will give depth to the Arsenal midfield and brings additional competition for the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in the wake of the departures of long serving duo Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla.