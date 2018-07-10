Belgium Star Nacer Chadli Emerges as Target for Ligue 1 Side Lyon Following World Cup Heroics

West Bromwich Albion's Nacer Chadli is understood to have become a target for French side Lyon.

The 28-year-old Belgian winger was unable to help keep the Baggies in the Premier League last season, with the side dropping down to the Championship despite the late surge under Darren Moore, but he's impressed for the Red Devils at the World Cup and has been attracting attention from various clubs.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Chaldi played just 215 minutes of Premier League football last term due to injury and only managed two starts. He's since admitted that he even considered retiring and was actually surprised to be included in Roberto Martinez's squad for the tournament in Russia.

“It was a long struggle. I didn’t think that I was going to get called up,” Chadli said to FIFA.com recently.

“I wouldn’t have believed it if you’d told me that I was about to experience everything I’m going through now.

Most take-ons completed by Belgium players at the 2018 #WorldCup



Eden Hazard (22)

Yannick Carrasco (6)

Romelu Lukaku (5)

Nacer Chadli (5)

Kevin De Bruyne (4)



More than his next four teammates combined. 😳 pic.twitter.com/e6zVa8RJRV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 9, 2018

“I’ve had a chaotic year. It has been really tough, to the extent that I’ve considered calling it a day. Every time I came back from injury, I got injured again. I couldn’t work out why my body was no longer responding. I told myself that it was fate, and that I had to accept it."





According to France Football, Lyon have emerged as potential suitors and could be looking to bring the winger to Ligue 1 this summer following his heroics at the World Cup, particularly his match-clinching performance against Japan in which he scored a late winner.

The player is under contract with West Brom until 2020, yet the French outfit are believed to be interested and could pursue a deal after Belgium's involvement in the tournament ends.