Borussia Dortmund Eye Crystal Palace Star But Face Competition for His Signature From Everton

With Andriy Yarmolenko's transfer to West Ham looking finalised, Borussia Dortmund are considering making Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha his replacement.

The Bundesliga giants will use the funds recuperated from Yarmlenko's £17.5m transfer to the Hammers to sign the Ivory Coast winger, reports the Sun.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Zaha reportedly turned down a new and improved £125,000-a-week contract last week, hinting that Zaha might not be completely settled at Selhurst Park.

The Yarmolenko funds would not cover the whole Zaha transfer fee, as Crystal Palace have slapped a £70m price tag on their 2018 Player of the Season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

But Dortmund may face stiff competition for Zaha's signature as Everton are eyeing up a bid to sign the former Manchester United man, reports the Mirror.

New Everton boss Marco Silva wants to make Zaha a key member of his new attacking line-up but is struggling to convince him to move back up north. At the time of writing, the Toffees are yet to make a single summer signing - though snagging Zaha would certainly be worth the wait.

Zaha moved to Manchester United in 2013 - he was Sir Alex Ferguson's last signing - but got very little game time under David Moyes and was eventually loaned out to Cardiff City before being sold back to Palace in 2015.

Zaha scored nine goals and three assists last season in the Premier League, despite missing five weeks through injury on his way to being named Crystal Palace's Player of the Season for the third season in a row.