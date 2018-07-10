Borussia Dortmund Eye Crystal Palace Star But Face Competition for His Signature From Everton

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

With Andriy Yarmolenko's transfer to West Ham looking finalised, Borussia Dortmund are considering making Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha his replacement. 

The Bundesliga giants will use the funds recuperated from Yarmlenko's £17.5m transfer to the Hammers to sign the Ivory Coast winger, reports the Sun.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Zaha reportedly turned down a new and improved £125,000-a-week contract last week, hinting that Zaha might not be completely settled at Selhurst Park. 

The Yarmolenko funds would not cover the whole Zaha transfer fee, as Crystal Palace have slapped a £70m price tag on their 2018 Player of the Season. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

But Dortmund may face stiff competition for Zaha's signature as Everton are eyeing up a bid to sign the former Manchester United man, reports the Mirror

New Everton boss Marco Silva wants to make Zaha a key member of his new attacking line-up but is struggling to convince him to move back up north. At the time of writing, the Toffees are yet to make a single summer signing - though snagging Zaha would certainly be worth the wait.

Back and ready to go 💪🏿 #CPFC #GodIsGreat

A post shared by Wilfried Dazet Armel Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) on

Zaha moved to Manchester United in 2013 - he was Sir Alex Ferguson's last signing - but got very little game time under David Moyes and was eventually loaned out to Cardiff City before being sold back to Palace in 2015. 

Zaha scored nine goals and three assists last season in the Premier League, despite missing five weeks through injury on his way to being named Crystal Palace's Player of the Season for the third season in a row.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)