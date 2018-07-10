Chelsea & Liverpool Handed Transfer Boost as Porto Reject Offers from Bayern & Juve for Alex Telles

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo are reporting that Porto have rejected offers from two clubs for Brazilian left back Alex Telles.

The publication are reporting that the Primeira Liga champions recently spurned offers of €35m from Bayern Munich and Juventus for the player. However, with his release clause set just €5m more, they could have a hard time holding on to him.

Bayern Munich have contacted Porto about signing Alex Telles, according to O Jogo. #FCBayern #FCP — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 9, 2018

Apart from interest from the Bundesliga and Serie A giants, Porto could also have to deal with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, who are all reported to be keen on luring the defender to their respective home grounds as well.

All of the aforementioned clubs are looking to strengthen before the close of the transfer window. And Chelsea, in particular, having struggled to add depth to their full back positions due to the volume of competitions they were involved in last season, are believed to still be looking to bring in reinforcements ahead of next term.

The Blues have also been linked with the player since 2015, following the departure of Filipe Luis.

Telles began his metier at Brazilian side Juventude in 2011 and signed with Gremio in 2013. He would move to Europe a year later to join Galatasaray before striking a deal with Porto in 2016, following a loan move to Internazionale.

The 25-year-old has since blossomed into one of the most efficient full backs on the continent and has been attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs around.

Given his low release clause, where he ends up next - should he decide to leave Porto - is anyone's guess.