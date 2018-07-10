Crystal Palace Reportedly Eyeing Move for Ligue 1 Midfielder Ahead of 2018/19 Campaign

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Saint Etienne midfielder Yann M’Vila in this summer’s transfer market, according to reports.

According to HITCO, Roy Hodgson’s side are keen on a move for the 28-year-old, who played 17 times in Ligue 1 last season after signing in January from Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan.

With the transfer of star midfielder and fellow Frenchman Yohan Cabaye to Al-Nasr, it leaves a space in central midfield that will certainly be filled during the transfer window.

M’Vila is under contract at Saint Etienne until the summer of 2019, making him a not too expensive transfer target for the Eagles.

Palace will face competition for the middle man however, as Slavisa Jokanovic’s newly promoted Fulham are also linked with the Frenchman.

With reports suggesting Crystal Palace are interested in a permanent deal for last season loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek, M’Vila could end up as a backup deal if the Chelsea man doesn’t make the move to Selhurst Park

The French international already has Premier League experience having made 37 appearances for Sunderland in the 2015/16 season, finding the net just once during his season long loan spell.

M’Vila spent the first half of last season playing for Rubin Kazan, where he made 19 appearances, scoring twice during the campaign before his move.

The defensive midfielder already has 22 international appearances for France to his name, but has not featured for his senior national team since 2012.