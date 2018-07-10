LIVE: France, Belgium Clash in World Cup Semifinals

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as France and Belgium play in the World Cup semifinals.

By Avi Creditor
July 10, 2018

France and Belgium are a win away from a place in the World Cup final, and the two European powerhouses go head-to-head in Saint Petersburg, Russia, for the chance to play for the sport's biggest prize.

The two sides boast a collection of stars, with Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne pacing the dynamic Red Devils, while France counters with Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba. Both won their groups and endured a scare en route to the final four, though France's road has been considerably smoother. Les Bleus trailed Argentina in the second half before battling back to reach the quarterfinals, where they eased by Uruguay. Belgium, meanwhile, required a comeback from 2-0 down vs. Japan to reach the last eight, where it then held on to defeat Brazil and reach the semis for the first time since 1986.

The winner will face either England or Croatia in Moscow for the title on Sunday, July 15.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

FRANCE

Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola (PSG), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

Manager: Didier Deschamps

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Manager: Roberto Martinez

