Jamie Redknapp Claims That Unai Emery 'Has a Lot to Do' This Summer to Achieve Success With Arsenal

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that newly appointed Arsenal boss Unai Emery has a huge task on his hands if he is to propel the Gunners to success next season.

Emery was named as Arsene Wenger's successor earlier this summer after it was announced that the Frenchman was to leave his post as the manager of Arsenal after 22 years. Arsenal finished in a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League last season, but there are high hopes amongst Arsenal fans that Emery can inspire a turn around in the club's fortunes.

The ex-PSG manager has wasted no time in delving into the transfer market, bolstering his current squad with the acquisitions of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Bernd Leno.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

However, according to Redknapp, Emery still has a lot of work on his hands he is going to have a successful debut season at the Emirates.

"Arsenal have got a lot to do,” Redknapp told Sky Sports (via the Express). 

“What Unai Emery will do is galvanise the squad. They’ve struggled for a long while, they’ve had no impetus and they’ve been sleepwalking for a while.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“They need some new energy in the team and a new manager will do that, he will get them going in pre-season. One or two of the squad need some home truths because it’s been too easy to play for Arsenal. This year, I feel he will get them going.


"I don't think they will be challenging at the end of the season, though, but it's important for them to bridge that gap and make sure they try and get back into the top four."

Arsenal kick off their season with home fixture against the reigning champions Manchester City. It will be a serious test for a manger who is new to the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)