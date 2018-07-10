Jamie Redknapp Claims That Unai Emery 'Has a Lot to Do' This Summer to Achieve Success With Arsenal

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that newly appointed Arsenal boss Unai Emery has a huge task on his hands if he is to propel the Gunners to success next season.

Emery was named as Arsene Wenger's successor earlier this summer after it was announced that the Frenchman was to leave his post as the manager of Arsenal after 22 years. Arsenal finished in a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League last season, but there are high hopes amongst Arsenal fans that Emery can inspire a turn around in the club's fortunes.

The ex-PSG manager has wasted no time in delving into the transfer market, bolstering his current squad with the acquisitions of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Bernd Leno.

However, according to Redknapp, Emery still has a lot of work on his hands he is going to have a successful debut season at the Emirates.

"Arsenal have got a lot to do,” Redknapp told Sky Sports (via the Express).

“What Unai Emery will do is galvanise the squad. They’ve struggled for a long while, they’ve had no impetus and they’ve been sleepwalking for a while.

“They need some new energy in the team and a new manager will do that, he will get them going in pre-season. One or two of the squad need some home truths because it’s been too easy to play for Arsenal. This year, I feel he will get them going.





"I don't think they will be challenging at the end of the season, though, but it's important for them to bridge that gap and make sure they try and get back into the top four."

Arsenal kick off their season with home fixture against the reigning champions Manchester City. It will be a serious test for a manger who is new to the Premier League.