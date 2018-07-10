Japanese Club Announce Signing of Former Liverpool & Atletico Striker Fernando Torres

Japanese side Sagan Tosu have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres.

The club, who compete in Japan's J1 League, announced the signing by posting a very brief statement on their website, accompanied by a table of information profiling Torres and his career achievements to date.

The 34-year-old joins the club following three-and-a-half years at Atlético Madrid, which culminated in glory as Diego Simeone's men won the Europa League last season.

He follows former international teammate Andrés Iniesta to Japan, with the midfielder having joined Vissel Kobe following his departure from Barcelona earlier this summer.

Torres has finally revealed his future, having been linked with moves to Chicago Fire of the MLS and Australian side Sydney FC in recent weeks.

Sagan Tosu have confirmed that Torres will wear the number nine shirt during his time at the Japanese club, and Torres himself has explained his decision to move to Japan.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Torres said (per journalist Dermot Corrigan): “My new team will be Sagan Tosu in Japan.

"Sagan Tosu were one of the first clubs to show interest in me, and I appreciate their insistence and how they convinced me with their sporting, personal and cultural project."

He continued: "I am joining up next week and hoping to start as soon as possible with my new teammates, playing games and scoring goals. I hope to make my debut, at home, on July 21. I hope to be there for many years. It will depend on my sporting performance.

"I will have a good friend in the league too with Andres. It is an exciting challenge for both of us.

"I had offers from France, Germany, other clubs in Spain, but I did not want to join another European club, as I had the best end possible here with my team (Atletico)."