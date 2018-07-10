Juventus Club President Travels to Cristiano Ronaldo's Hotel in Greece Ahead of Proposed Transfer

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Juventus club president Andrea Agnelli has travelled to Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel in Greece ahead of a proposed move.

Ronaldo recently completed his ninth season with Real Madrid, rounding it off with a fourth UEFA Champions League title with Los Blancos. There have been a number of discussions surrounding a potential transfer to Juventus over the past few weeks and recent reports are suggesting that a deal could be finalised within the next 48 hours. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

If all goes to plan, the Old Lady are hoping to push through a club record £88m deal for Ronaldo in the hopes that he can inspire them to their third European title, following five consecutive final defeats.

Now, Sky Sports are reporting that Agnelli has arrived in Greece to meet Ronaldo personally, sparking further rumours that a deal could be right around the corner.

Ronaldo had travelled out to Greece following Portugal's early exit from the World Cup, but that vacation has been interrupted by Agnelli. Interestingly, Spanish media outlet AS are reporting that this visit is not to convince Ronaldo to make the move. 

Instead they are claiming that the move has already been agreed and the president is making the trip over to welcome Ronaldo to the club and to introduce him to explain Juventus' future projects and team objectives.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Now that Agnelli has made the trip over to meet with Ronaldo, a move seems to be getting more and more likely; and ccording to El Chiringuito TV, Ronaldo could be unveiled as a Juventus player as soon as Saturday. Both Juventus and Real Madrid fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on how this transfer sage unfolds over the next few days.

